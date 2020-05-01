Zacks: Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Global Indemnity an industry rank of 139 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Global Indemnity alerts:

GBLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Indemnity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

In other Global Indemnity news, insider Stephen Green bought 2,000 shares of Global Indemnity stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at $806,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,225 shares of company stock worth $201,975. Company insiders own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in Global Indemnity by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 390,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,226 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,285,000 after acquiring an additional 38,936 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth $646,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Global Indemnity stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,864. Global Indemnity has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $34.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 6.80%.

Global Indemnity Company Profile

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Indemnity (GBLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.