Zacks: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $4.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 158 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

HBIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their target price on Harvard Bioscience from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 231.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 126,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,369. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $102.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.49.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

