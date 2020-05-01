Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) to Sell

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PENNSYLVANIA R.E. INVEST. TR. is a real estate investment trust, engaged in acquiring and holding for investment interests in real estate. “

Get Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PEI. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $4.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $3.75 to $0.70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.61.

NYSE:PEI traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,534,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.13. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEI. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Company Profile

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.