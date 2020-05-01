Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Sell

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.33.

SBCF traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $31.42.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $77.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million. Equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $227,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher E. Fogal purchased 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,900.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,361 shares in the company, valued at $290,727.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 107,064 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,659,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 875,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,758,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.