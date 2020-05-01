Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Strong Sell

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on SMBC. BidaskClub upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. 13,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,909. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2,381.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.