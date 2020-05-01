Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) to Hold

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is engaged in designing and manufacturing of medical devices for weight loss solutions and gastrointestinal disorders. The Company’s product segment includes ORBERA (R), LAP-BAND (R) and OverStitch(TM). The ORBERA is an Intragastric Balloon System which is a weight loss aid for adults suffering from obesity. The LAP-BAND System is developed for weight reduction for patients with obesity. The OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System enables endoscopic surgery. It operates primarily in Asia Pacific, European Office, Latin and South America and Costa Rica. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., formerly known as Lpath, Inc., is headquatered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on APEN. Piper Sandler lowered Apollo Endosurgery from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.35. 22,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,786. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 237.39% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEN. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 998,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 32,910 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

Recommended Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.