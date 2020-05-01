Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Hold

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cerus Corporation is developing medical products based on a platform technology that prevents nucleic acid replication. The company’s initial application of this technology is the development of systems to inactivate viruses, bacteria and other pathogens in blood components used for transfusion. The company is also focusing research and development efforts on other potential health care applications for this platform technology, including pathogen inactivation of source plasma used for fractionation, improving the outcomes of stem cell transplantation. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CERS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cerus from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cerus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.63.

Cerus stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,294,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,568. The stock has a market cap of $985.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.09. Cerus has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 million. Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Chrystal Menard sold 26,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $95,260.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 108,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $387,759.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,855 shares of company stock worth $674,399. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 960.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

