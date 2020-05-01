Zacks Investment Research Lowers Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) to Hold

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

NASDAQ:PGEN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,655. Precigen has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.85.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). Precigen had a negative net margin of 324.38% and a negative return on equity of 65.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, major shareholder Randal J. Kirk acquired 1,000,000 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $2,950,000.00. Also, Chairman Randal J. Kirk acquired 5,972,696 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $34,999,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGEN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $9,361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $9,361,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $5,951,000. Third Security LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 75,514,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,820,000 after purchasing an additional 531,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $1,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

