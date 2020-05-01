Zacks Investment Research Lowers SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) to Hold

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SI-Bone from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on SI-Bone in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SI-Bone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ SIBN traded down $0.55 on Friday, reaching $15.62. 124,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,921. SI-Bone has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $476.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.86.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 57.06% and a negative return on equity of 52.52%. The business had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that SI-Bone will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other SI-Bone news, CFO Laura Francis sold 9,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $197,535.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,917.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,326.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,226 shares of company stock worth $239,435 over the last ninety days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SI-Bone by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SI-Bone by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 143.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 386,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 48.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

