Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) to “Buy”

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:PFHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Professional Holding Corp. is the financial holding company for Professional Bank, a state-chartered bank. It focuses on providing commercial banking products and services to medium-sized businesses, professional entrepreneurs and high net worth individuals. Professional Holding Corp. is based in FL, United States. “

PFHD has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of PFHD traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.69. 7,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,622. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $20.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.65.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Sheehan purchased 2,500 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,975.00. Also, insider Ryan Lysaght Gorney purchased 4,250 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $84,957.50. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $214,893. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

