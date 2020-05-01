Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) to “Buy”

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SB Financial Group, Inc. is a financial services holding company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries: State Bank and RDSI Banking Systems. State Bank offers a full range of financial services for consumers and small businesses, including wealth management, mortgage banking, commercial and agricultural lending. RDSI provides item processing services to community banks located in the Midwest. SB Financial Group, Inc., formerly known as Rurban Financial Corp., is based in Defiance, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBFG traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. 5,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,599. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $20.49.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). SB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.89 million. Equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,108,000 after buying an additional 26,983 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 310.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,399,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

