Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ZAGG. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Zagg from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zagg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of ZAGG stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 494,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,590. The firm has a market cap of $101.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.85. Zagg has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $9.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.29 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zagg will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zagg news, CEO Chris Ahern purchased 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $39,703.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Terino purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 70,478 shares of company stock worth $212,247 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zagg by 53.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 170,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 59,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

