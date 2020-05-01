Zebi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Koinex, Liquid and OKEx. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zebi has traded down 58.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.94 or 0.02399760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00196387 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00062099 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00042892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi launched on February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io . Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Hotbit, LATOKEN, DDEX, Liquid and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zebi using one of the exchanges listed above.

