Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 1,573,982 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 22,538,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26. The firm has a market cap of $22.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.19.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:ZOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile (NYSE:ZOM)

Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. The company's lead drug product candidate is ZM-012, a tablet formulation of metronidazole targeting the treatment of acute diarrhea in dogs.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp (NYSEAMERICAN) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.