ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One ZumCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $125,010.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.