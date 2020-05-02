$0.01 EPS Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.27) and the highest is $0.66. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 99%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.64. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.62.

In other news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $125,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Laurel Richie acquired 1,600 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 218,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 78.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 573,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 252,777 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $1,288,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 239,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 131,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SYF traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.51. 8,218,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,742,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

