-$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 203.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $397.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.17%.

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.79.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 176.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 32,722 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after acquiring an additional 103,255 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000.

LBRT stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.29. 927,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,423. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $531.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 3.57. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $17.07.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.