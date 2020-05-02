$150.65 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) will report $150.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.29 million and the highest is $151.94 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $142.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full year sales of $605.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.30 million to $609.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $656.30 million, with estimates ranging from $640.90 million to $673.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on COR. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.40.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.85. The stock had a trading volume of 347,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $90.07 and a one year high of $126.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $318,559.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,294 shares in the company, valued at $8,847,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total value of $170,371.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

