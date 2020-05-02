15,000 Shares in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc owned 0.06% of Perion Network at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $426,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

PERI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “not rated” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

NASDAQ:PERI traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $4.46. The stock had a trading volume of 527,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,087. The company has a market capitalization of $130.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97. Perion Network Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 8.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.