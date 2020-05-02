1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 19.95%.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.00. 16,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $129.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.59. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $22.91.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FCCY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

In other 1st Constitution Bancorp news, Director William M. Rue purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $67,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 209,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,562,783.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John T. Andreacio acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 14.61% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.