2,026 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Purchased by Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.1% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,908,541,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 18,566,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,998,446. The company has a market cap of $291.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.34. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

