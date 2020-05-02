$208.55 Million in Sales Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) to post sales of $208.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.70 million and the lowest is $136.20 million. Liberty Oilfield Services posted sales of $542.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $796.30 million to $1.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $589.20 million to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $397.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.17%.

LBRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 32,722 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,126,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 103,255 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,423. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.27 million, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 3.57. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

