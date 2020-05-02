25,000 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 94,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $565,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 84,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLY traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.55. 70,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,504. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $74.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $64.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

