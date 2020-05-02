$267.34 Million in Sales Expected for Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) to announce $267.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $269.30 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted sales of $259.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.66). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $263.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of PNFP stock traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 500,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 9,587 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $376,002.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,661.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director G Kennedy Thompson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.33 per share, for a total transaction of $162,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,682 shares in the company, valued at $580,353.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,340. 2.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3,903.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 532,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,194,000 after buying an additional 518,756 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,880,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

