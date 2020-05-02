$271.45 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will announce sales of $271.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.10 million and the highest is $296.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $303.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $823.20 million to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLE. ValuEngine lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. 1,957,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

