$271.45 Million in Sales Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will announce sales of $271.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.10 million and the highest is $296.00 million. Apple Hospitality REIT reported sales of $303.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.
On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $823.20 million to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million.
Shares of APLE stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.02. 1,957,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,073,892. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,679,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,485,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 42,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.
