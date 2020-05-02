$296.58 Million in Sales Expected for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) will announce $296.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $245.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $317.00 million. Roku reported sales of $206.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.43 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 5.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $159.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $1,598,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,219,255.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.22, for a total value of $15,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,372 shares of company stock valued at $27,653,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 1,110.3% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,735,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,622,000 after purchasing an additional 651,049 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Roku by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

ROKU traded down $7.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $114.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,685,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,316,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.27 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.94. Roku has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $176.55.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

