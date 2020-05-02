$3.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) will announce $3.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.03 billion. Synchrony Financial posted sales of $4.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full year sales of $14.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.38 billion to $15.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

SYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $34.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.62.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,047.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurel Richie bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $25,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,158.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 646.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.51. 8,218,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,742,810. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.66. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $38.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $30.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.