3,500 Shares in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Acquired by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.23.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded down $2.33 on Friday, reaching $58.68. 339,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

