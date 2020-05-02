3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 87.1% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in 3M by 4.0% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,242,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,623,000 after buying an additional 47,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $3.32 on Friday, reaching $148.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,926,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,484. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

