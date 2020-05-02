$80.86 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will post sales of $80.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.20 million and the lowest is $80.52 million. Tilly’s posted sales of $130.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $535.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $472.63 million to $597.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $621.27 million, with estimates ranging from $558.83 million to $683.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Tilly’s had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Tilly’s from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,966.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hezy Shaked purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $73,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,724.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 86,043 shares of company stock worth $349,166. 48.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 526.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,064 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in Tilly’s by 543.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 80,560 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tilly’s in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 32,364 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLYS stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. 361,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,693. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $175.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.75.

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

