$88.06 Million in Sales Expected for TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will announce $88.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.38 million and the lowest is $87.70 million. TrueCar reported sales of $85.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full-year sales of $341.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.90 million to $345.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $283.89 million, with estimates ranging from $271.20 million to $304.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TrueCar.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.77 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of TrueCar in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

Shares of TRUE stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.47. 866,758 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,287. TrueCar has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $274.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.62.

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $233,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,821.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in TrueCar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 335.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 41.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in TrueCar during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Read More: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TrueCar (TRUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.