9,294 Shares in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 113,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.71.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $6.85 on Friday, reaching $270.75. 545,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,434. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $296.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.83.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 237.39%. The firm had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

