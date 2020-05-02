Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Trimmed by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 61,896 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.8% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $20,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,224,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7,236.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,924,157 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $775,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802,518 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,199.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,563,878 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $281,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,573 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $282,410,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,327,202 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,110,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher J. Scoggins sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $39,785.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,815,746.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,659. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $2.24 on Friday, reaching $89.85. 6,834,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,641,024. The stock has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.