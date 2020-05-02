AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

NYSE ABBV traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $82.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,704,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185,861. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.