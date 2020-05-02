Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst (LON:ADIG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 87.40 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 89.80 ($1.18), 407,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 531,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The company has a market cap of $276.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 87.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.38, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 9.39.

About Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst (LON:ADIG)

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

