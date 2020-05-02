Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.29. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 25,570,767 shares traded.

AXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 452.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,674 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 93,898 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 284.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,074 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 86,620 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 163,254 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 82,012 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 914.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,977 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 179,360 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 236,763 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. 36.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

