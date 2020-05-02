Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.29

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.29. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.31, with a volume of 25,570,767 shares traded.
AXAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abraxas Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 3.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25.
Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)
Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.
