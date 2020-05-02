Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) Now Covered by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Accrol Group (LON:ACRL) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on the stock.

LON ACRL traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 39 ($0.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.58. Accrol Group has a twelve month low of GBX 23.02 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 41 ($0.54). The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14.

About Accrol Group

Accrol Group Holdings Plc engages in soft tissue paper converting business in the United Kingdom and Europe. It manufactures toilet papers, kitchen towels, and facial tissues, as well as away-from-home (AFH) paper products, such as centrefold towels, dispensers, hand towels, hygiene/couch rolls, industrial wipers, multi-flat toilet tissues, napkins, and system rolls to mainly discounters and grocery retailers, as well as various AFH customers.

