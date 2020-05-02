Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital started coverage on Acushnet in a report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Acushnet stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Acushnet has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Acushnet by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 46.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

