Acute Angle Cloud (AAC) Price Up 8.3% This Week

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 2nd. In the last week, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger, HADAX, LBank and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $17.89 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,940.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.10 or 0.02394626 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.62 or 0.02881423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00535035 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00723244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00080446 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00024287 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00514661 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Profile

Acute Angle Cloud is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BiteBTC, LBank, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

