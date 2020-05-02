Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Shares Down 12.3%

Shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) were down 12.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.36, approximately 545,698 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,568,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADAP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.86.

The stock has a market cap of $437.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,287,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,738 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 357,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,465,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 586,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

