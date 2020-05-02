ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

ADDYY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.00.

Shares of ADDYY traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.15. The company had a trading volume of 38,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,064. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $87.65 and a 52-week high of $176.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.82.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.59). ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ADIDAS AG/S by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

