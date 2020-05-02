adidas (FRA:ADS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC set a €280.00 ($325.58) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €188.00 ($218.60) price target on shares of adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €248.95 ($289.47).

Get adidas alerts:

Shares of FRA:ADS opened at €209.20 ($243.26) on Tuesday. adidas has a 52 week low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 52 week high of €201.01 ($233.73). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €202.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €262.40.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.