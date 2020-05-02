adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €265.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €265.00 ($308.14) target price on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADS. HSBC set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Pareto Securities set a €219.00 ($254.65) target price on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Warburg Research set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. adidas has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €248.95 ($289.47).

Shares of FRA ADS traded down €3.30 ($3.84) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €209.20 ($243.26). 1,247,587 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €202.25 and a 200 day moving average of €262.40. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($190.29) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($233.73).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

