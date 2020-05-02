Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $57.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMG. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of AMG opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $111.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200-day moving average is $76.55.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 9.00%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.62 per share, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Also, Director Samuel T. Byrne purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.87 per share, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.