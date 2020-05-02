Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Position Boosted by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXN. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 110,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,913,000 after buying an additional 11,571 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALXN traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,691. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.77. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.32.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

