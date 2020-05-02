Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €195.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €195.00 ($226.74) target price from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALV. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) target price on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price target on Allianz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €221.27 ($257.29).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV stock traded down €5.28 ($6.14) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €168.88 ($196.37). 2,934,742 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €154.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €201.85. Allianz has a one year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a one year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.