Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €200.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price target on Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €221.27 ($257.29).

Allianz stock traded down €5.28 ($6.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €168.88 ($196.37). 2,934,742 shares of the company were exchanged. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($240.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €154.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €201.85.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

