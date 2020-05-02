Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allot Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. 121,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.47 million, a PE ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 0.76. Allot Communications has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $13.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC owned 0.05% of Allot Communications worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

