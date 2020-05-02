Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) to post $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Ally Financial reported sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year sales of $5.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $6.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.57. 6,276,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,404,960. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

