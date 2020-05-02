Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,031 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,016,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLY. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,276,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,960. Ally Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $35.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In other news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.30 per share, with a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,021. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

